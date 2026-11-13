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‘Destination Santa Barbara’ Mystery Novel Debuts
By Leslie Dinaberg,11 days ago
Santa Barbara is often touted as an ideal destination for weddings, honeymoons, bachelorette parties, quiet getaways, and family adventures, but Ann Shepphird’s new book — Destination Santa Barbara — has murder in mind. She’ll do an author talk and sign books at Tecolote Book Shop in Montecito on November 21 at 3 p.m. We asked her a few questions about her new novel.