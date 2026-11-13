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From Data to Discovery: The UF–Bayer Hackathon Connects UF/IFAS Learning and Industry Challenges
7 days ago
More than 80 participants, 10 teams and 44 hours highlighted the value of interdisciplinary learning and industry–academic collaboration for UF/IFAS and beyond. For UF/IFAS, agricultural innovation starts with connecting people, knowledge and practical challenges. The first UF/IFAS–Bayer Hackathon brought that approach to life, giving students and researchers an opportunity to apply their expertise to a prediction problem relevant to the seed industry.