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These Louisiana Breakfast Taverns And Neighborhood Cafes Keep Morning Traditions Alive
10 days ago
One Louisiana diner cooks its burgers under hubcaps, and it has been feeding night owls and early birds since 1939. That detail alone had me hooked. Another breakfast counter in the state opened in 1946 and still seats guests at a long counter. A cafe near a big college campus has served students since 1941. One family biscuit recipe has now passed through three generations. I love how stubborn these places are about the good stuff.
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