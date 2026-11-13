undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
EVENT Nov 16: St. Cloud City Council will hold a public hearing on data centers (Stearns, Benton & Sherburne Counties)
By Ann Treacy,9 days ago
St. Cloud residents can weigh in Monday on proposed rules for data center construction, and the city council could vote on them the same night. The St. Cloud City Council will hold a public hearing on November 16th at 6:00 p.m. at city hall on zoning changes city staff drafted ahead of any developer proposal. In a memo to the council, Community Development Director Matt Glaesman wrote that adopting standards before a site-specific proposal comes in is the best practice.