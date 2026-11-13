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Furry Friday: These pups will warm your heart when the temps drop this weekend!
By Julie Montanaro,10 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Our Furry Friday pups this week will be happy to don sweaters and snuggle up with you when the temperatures drop this weekend!. WCTV and the Tallahassee Animal Service Center team up for Furry Friday to get dogs out of their kennels and into the spotlight in hopes of helping them find fur-ever homes, faster.