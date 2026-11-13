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Albert Craig Lockhart Recognized for Leadership in Gastric Cancer Research – SCOS
8 days ago
South Carolina Oncology Society (SCOS) shared on LinkedIn:. “November is Stomach Cancer Awareness Month, and this month’s Oncology Leader Spotlight is Albert Craig Lockhart!. Dr. Lockhart is the Grace DeWolff Professor of Medicine, Director of the Division of Hematology/Oncology, and Associate Director for Clinical Sciences at Hollings Cancer Center,...
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