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Barlow, Reynolds footballers join 2026 Mt. Hood Conference All-League teams
By Christopher Keizur,10 days ago
Several Barlow and Reynolds football players were named to end-of-season lists for the Mt. Hood Conference. The top awards were: Braylon Gaines, senior quarterback, Nelson, as Offensive Player of the Year; Drew Miller, senior edge, Nelson, as Defensive Player of the Year; Dawson Matos, Central Catholic sophomore, as Lineman of the Year; and Clackamas’ Ryan McCants as Coach of the Year.