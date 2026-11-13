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Minneapolis City Council approves regulations for data centers, but not complete ban (Hennepin County)
By Ann Treacy,8 days ago
The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday narrowly approved new rules for data centers, but failed to pass an outright ban. In a 7-6 vote, the City Council passed a compromise policy that would create two downtown districts and give council members the opportunity to allow or deny development of specific data centers.