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Lakefront Brewery Handcrafted Makers Market
By Erol Reyal,10 days ago
Once a month, Lakefront Brewery welcomes Handcrafted Makers with over 20 local, hand-selected vendors to promote and sell their labors of love. "Lakefront Brewery supports the arts through its Handcrafted Makers Market held throughout the year, donations to arts event fundraisers, and by hiring actors part time between performances as tour guides," said Russ Klisch, president, founder and owner of Lakefront Brewery. "Our brewery is proud to be part of the arts community, employs and encourages artists, and continues to grow the artists’ footprint in this community.”