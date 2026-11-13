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Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Says He Started Using Drugs Again After Nodding Off During Infamous Interview in April: “It Was Dark”
By Chelsea,8 days ago
Trigger Warning: This story contains mentions of addiction, substance abuse and suicidal ideation. ‘Jersey Shore’ star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is opening up about the mental health and substance abuse issues he battled this year before getting sober with the help of the plant-based medication Ibogaine. During a recent appearance on ‘The Journey’ podcast, Ronnie addressed the infamous interview from April in which he nodded off while live on stage with the rest of the ‘Jersey Shore’ cast.