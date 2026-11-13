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Dutch Bros breaks ground on new Folsom Ranch location at Southpointe development
By Local Business News,7 days ago
New drive-thru coffee shop marks another milestone for retail and restaurant development at East Bidwell Street and White Rock Road. Construction is underway on a new Dutch Bros Coffee location at Southpointe at Folsom Ranch, marking another milestone for the mixed-use commercial development taking shape at the intersection of East Bidwell Street and White Rock Road. Developer LRE & Companies announced Thursday that the popular coffee chain broke ground this week as the company continues working to bring additional restaurants, retail businesses and neighborhood services to one of Folsom’s fastest-growing areas.
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