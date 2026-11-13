undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
AfterTraxx Releases Sets from Escape Psycho Circus
By Grant Gilmore,8 days ago
AfterTraxx returned to Escape Psycho Circus to host the Danse Macabre stage this year and just released the sets from Spency Be and Mark Lizaola!. Insomniac has put in plenty of work to make Escape Psycho Circus one of the best experiences in its festival lineup over the years. Since returning from the pandemic, one aspect has stood out: the growth of the Danse Macabre stage. Formerly a silent disco, this stage, now located in Voodoo Ville, has become a full-on production and hosts artists who are dialed in to the underground scene. AfterTraxx has been a frequent face at that stage during this time, annually bringing some of the best and brightest to perform at the festival.