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Dreamstate SoCal 2026 Set Times and Essential Info
By Grant Gilmore,10 days ago
Dreamstate SoCal is just around the corner. Get ready to get your trance on by checking out the set times, maps, and other essential information!. Trance family members are making their final preparations for their annual pilgrimage to Dreamstate SoCal. The largest trance festival in North America is slated to return to the Queen Mary Waterfront on November 20-21, and it’s shaping up to be another magical weekend filled with impressive sets, stunning visuals, and more.