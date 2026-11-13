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West Virginia opens reservations for luxury camping, “glamping,” at four state parks
By David Sibray,10 days ago
PIPESTEM, W.Va. — Visitors to four West Virginia state parks can sleep in furnished tents with king-size beds, heating, air conditioning, and other hotel-style conveniences beginning next spring under a new partnership between the state and a private tourism company. Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced Friday at Pipestem Resort State...
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