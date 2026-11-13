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VisionQuest Star Paul Bettany Reveals Whether Scarlet Witch Was Supposed To Appear Earlier In The Finale
11 days ago
The VisionQuest season finale featured a surprise post-credits scene with the return of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. The stinger—setting up next month's Avengers: Doomsday—wasn't shown to the press in advance, meaning it came as a rare surprise for everyone. With VisionQuest serving as the conclusion to the WandaVision...