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Full transcript: Bill Gates on Meet the Press
9 days ago
Mr. Gates, welcome back to Meet the Press. It’s wonderful to have you. We really appreciate your taking the time, it’s a busy week. I want to start off by talking about the initiative that you have announced this week. It aims to address one of the biggest concerns about AI, which is the equity in the AI space, the language barrier. AI, mostly built for English speakers. And so the Gates Foundation is partnering, if I’m right, with 60 other organizations, including AI companies, to expand language accessibility. Why do you think this is an important initiative? Why now?