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Reno-Tahoe International pauses departing flights amid nationwide FAA order
By 2 News Nevada digital team,10 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a ground stop to airports nationwide. Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) and Reno-Stead Airport (RTS) are holding all departing flights until further notice from the FAA. "Flights are halted at airports across the United States due to unspecified ‘extraordinary circumstances," FAA says. Passengers...