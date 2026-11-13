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Peaks Island’s New Ferry Is Named For A WWII Gun Battery, And Will Run On Batteries
By Greg Herrigel,8 days ago
When the Casco Bay Island Transit District board met in September 2023 to name its new Peaks Island car ferry, island schoolchildren had already sent in ideas. Students suggested Osprey, Dawnland, Blue Thunder and Penobscot. A motion for Penobscot failed, and the directors then voted 11-0 for a name with deeper island roots: Battery Steele.
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