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How to Watch Omaha Mavericks vs. Lindenwood Lions: Live Stream or on TV
By Data Skrive,3 days ago
The Lindenwood Lions (2-2) go up against the Omaha Mavericks (2-2) at Baxter Arena on November 13, 2026. On Tuesday, in its most recent game, Omaha topped York (NE) 78-66. With 29 points, Justin Bolis was its top scorer. Lindenwood lost its previous game to Nebraska, 94-60, on Wednesday. Shamiere Green starred with 12 points, plus three boards and three assists.