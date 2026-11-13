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JMU promotes Matt Roan to vice president, extends contract through 2031
By Olivia Williams,11 days ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University has promoted Director of Athletics Matt Roan to vice president and extended his contract through June 30, 2031. JMU President James Schmidt announced the new title and contract extension Friday, Nov. 13. Roan will now serve as vice president and director of athletics, recognizing his role as a member of the university’s President’s Cabinet.
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