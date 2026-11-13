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Mayor Sheets: DataOne’s First Million Lands in Frankfort’s General Fund as City Weighs Third-Party Oversight
By Russ Kaspar,11 days ago
FRANKFORT, Ind. — The City of Frankfort has received the first $1 million payment from DataOne under the community enhancement agreement governing the proposed data center campus on the city’s west side, but Mayor Judy Sheets says the developer remains a long way from breaking ground. Speaking Wednesday...