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Police seek driver after bicyclist hit in Hanover Township
By FOX56 NEWSROOM,10 days ago
HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Police are looking for the driver of a small SUV involved in an early Friday hit-and-run crash that sent a bicyclist to the hospital. Officers were called at about 5:40 a.m. to the 100 block of Oxford Street for a reported vehicle-versus-bicycle crash. Police said the driver left the scene and headed toward Crossroads and the Sans Souci Parkway.
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