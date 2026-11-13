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Thanksgiving Grocery Prices Show Mixed Trends in 2026
By Farms.com Subscribe to our Newsletters,5 days ago
Lower Prices on Some Staples May Not Reduce Overall Holiday Meal Costs. Thanksgiving shoppers may find lower prices on some traditional holiday foods in 2026. However, these savings may not be enough to make the overall holiday meal significantly cheaper. Different food products are experiencing different price movements, making it important for families to plan their shopping carefully.