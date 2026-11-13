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Got Used Baler Twine? Manitoba Farmers Can Turn It Into $3,000 for 4-H
By Farms.com Subscribe to our Newsletters,7 days ago
Cleanfarms: first Manitoba Great Twine Round-Up offers four $3,000 prizes benefiting local 4-H clubs and agricultural charities. Manitoba farmers have a new reason to gather up the used plastic baler twine around their farms this winter. Cleanfarms has launched Manitoba's first Great Twine Round-Up Contest, giving farmers, ranchers and other...