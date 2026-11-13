undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Farm Bureau Urges Bipartisan Action to Protect Farm Workers
By Farms.com Subscribe to our Newsletters,4 days ago
Zippy Duvall Calls on Trump and Congress to Address Agricultural Labor Shortages. The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) is urging the President and congressional leaders to work together on a bipartisan solution to address the country's agricultural labor challenges. The organization believes that creating a stable workforce is essential to protecting farm production and maintaining a reliable food supply.