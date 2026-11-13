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WJTN News Headlines for Fri., Nov. 13, 2026
By Terry Frank,10 days ago
Man from Connecticut arrested in Fredonia for making alleged threats against Vermont school... A Connecticut man staying in the Fredonia area has been arrested for allegedly making threats against a school system in Vermont. Chautauqua County Sheriff's officers say they were called to assist out-of-state police about threats to an elementary school in Brattleboro, Vt. earlier this week. Deputies say Brattleboro Police were actively searching for a person whom they allege contacted their office and threated to commit acts of violence to a school in their jurisdiction. A joint investigation found that 32-year-old Jacob Cunningham of Colchester, Conn., made the threats from here. Officers found and spoke with Cunningham... and, he was arrested for making a threat of mass harm and making a Terroristic Threat. Deputies add there were no specific threats against any schools in the county. Cunningham was taken to the county jail and arraigned. He's being held on $250,000 cash bail... $500,000 property bond. Cunningham is also facing additional charges in Vermont.