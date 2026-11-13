undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Week 11 Preview: Weevil Football to Hold 101st Battle of the Timberlands in Murphy USA Classic
7 days ago
MONTICELLO, Ark. -- The University of Arkansas at Monticello football team will hit the road for El Dorado, Arkansas, on Saturday, November 14, to take on Southern Arkansas University in Week 11 of the 2026 season. The contest will be the 101st Battle of the Timberlands and will take place at Memorial Stadium as part of the 17th Murphy USA Classic, with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 p.m.