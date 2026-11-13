undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
New Free Course Strengthens Meat Industry Food Safety
By Farms.com Subscribe to our Newsletters,4 days ago
Meat Institute Introduces Online Training to Prevent Foreign Material Contamination. The Meat Institute and the Meat Foundation have introduced a free online training course to help meat and poultry companies improve food safety and prevent foreign material contamination. The new program, called "Foundations of Foreign Material Control & Prevention," provides practical learning materials for employees working across different stages of meat and poultry production.