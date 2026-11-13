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Illinois Quick Hits: Pritzker urged to act after driver with Illinois CLS charged in Kansas City crash
By Jim Talamonti,9 days ago
(The Center Square) – Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe is urging Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker to take corrective action after Kehoe said a truck driver who was in the U.S. illegally plowed into stopped traffic along U.S. Highway 71 in Kansas City last Monday and claimed the lives of a 35-year-old mother and her two young sons.
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