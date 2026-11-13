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Ryan Day Reiterates Week-to-Week Evaluation of Ohio State Coaching Staff Amid Buckeyes’ Struggles
By Caroline Rice,10 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has already made one midseason coaching change. Ryan Day isn’t ruling out another. With the Buckeyes coming off consecutive losses and facing three games to close the regular season, Day has made it clear that the standard inside the program has not changed, and neither has the expectation that coaches be held accountable when their units fall short.