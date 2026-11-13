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7:55 p.m. Friday update: FAA ground stop disrupts thousands of flights across U.S.
By Email,10 days ago
WASHINGTON -- The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop Friday evening, November 13, 2026 after a telecommunications failure disrupted air traffic control operations. The ground stop led to delays or cancellations of thousands of flights, and stranded passengers across the United States. Although the ground stop has been...