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County Commissioners announce Ocean Twp. Lollipop Pond dredging ahead of schedule
By The Link News,10 days ago
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners announced that the dredging of Lollipop Pond in Ocean Township is progressing ahead of schedule, with work expected to be completed by Thanksgiving. The County Commissioners partnered with Ocean Township officials to complete the project through its shared...