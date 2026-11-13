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Why The Calgary Flames Could Be Much Better Than The NHL Standings Suggest
By Eric Cruikshank,10 days ago
This season felt like a lost one for the Calgary Flames before it even started, and that wasn't necessarily a bad thing. With multiple key veterans shipped off, a 2026 draft class that featured six players in the first three rounds, and a clear conscious effort from GM Craig Conroy to construct a younger roster, it felt like the only thing the Flames were concerned about was how close they could get to the top of next summer's draft.