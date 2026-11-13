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15-year-old charged after student hit with mechanical pencil at Westwood High School
By Alyse Rhue,11 days ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 15-year-old student was charged with assault after hitting another student with a mechanical pencil at Westwood High School, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened Monday but was reported to the school's resource officer Wednesday, when a concerned parent came...
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