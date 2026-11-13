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Two top Trump Cabinet officials go to war over China spy scandal amid explosive accusations: report
10 days ago
A White House Situation Room meeting reportedly turned into a blowout between two of President Donald Trump's Cabinet secretaries after news broke that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a suspect Chinese spy. Tempers apparently boiled over regarding claims Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick dragged his feet on placing...