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Best NBA player props today: Davion Mitchell, James Harden, Jrue Holiday picks for Friday’s NBA Cup slate
9 days ago
Welcome to the prop shop. Friday’s nine-game NBA Cup slate is loaded. Knicks vs. Pacers renews a playoff grudge at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Heat host James Harden and the Cavaliers at 8. Victor Wembanyama and the 10-2 Spurs welcome a banged-up Warriors team at 9:30 on Prime, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder close the night at the Clippers at 10:30.