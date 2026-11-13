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Alleged Victim In Ludwig Kaiser Battery Case Claims He Suffered Injuries
By Jeremy Thomas,10 days ago
A new filing in Ludwig Kaiser’s battery case has revealed the injuries that Kaiser’s alleged victim claims that he suffered in the incident. As has been reported, Kaiser was arrested in May on charges relating to an altercation on April 23rd, 2026 with a man named Richard Reap. The two men were involved in an altercation in the elevator of the apartment building they both live at, with differing stories as to what happened.