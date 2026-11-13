undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Colorado bought into 'Coach Prime'. Now Deion Sanders’ losing costs more than the hype can cover
9 days ago
If there ever was a 'must win' for Deion Sanders' coaching tenure in college football, tonight's game against No. 14 Houston would be it. It's been over four years since Coach Prime moved to Boulder in hopes of making a splash that could be felt across the country, especially for the people who thought he could not get it done at the Power-Four conference level.