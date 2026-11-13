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Tanker slams into docked New Orleans river cruiser carrying 129 passengers, sparking rescue
10 days ago
A tanker slammed into a docked river cruiser carrying about 129 passengers in New Orleans Friday, triggering rescue operations as emergency crews brought passengers ashore for triage and assistance. The Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage around 12:30 p.m. on the Mississippi River, the Port of New...