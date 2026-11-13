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Animal rights activist attacks NYC horse carriage driver with skateboard during tirade, union says
10 days ago
An angry animal rights activist armed with a skateboard allegedly assaulted two horse-drawn carriage drivers in Central Park on Tuesday after launching an expletive-laden tirade in front of visiting families, union representatives said. Abigail Holbrook, 27, of Philadelphia, was arrested after screaming at drivers and accusing them of "animal abuse"...