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Pete Hegseth impeachment effort dies in the House as absent Democrats couldn't beat the traffic
10 days ago
Most of America bemoans political gridlock in the nation’s capital. DC area commuters deplore the city’s transit gridlock. But Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth may now be a fan of DC’s legendary traffic snarls. It appears that crosstown traffic may have prevented him from becoming only the third Cabinet secretary ever impeached by the House of Representatives.