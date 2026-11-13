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Shooting, Screaming, Groping: Lauren Boebert’s Legacy of Stunts, Antics & Outrage
By Jason Salzman,10 days ago
A timeline of Lauren Boebert’s congressional career, which ended today with the official determination from the Associated Press that she lost to Democrat Eileen Laubacher. Dec. 2019: Launches her campaign for Congress by promoting her in-person confrontation with Beto O’Rourke, who’d said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15s and your AK-47s” as part of a mandatory firearm buyback proposal. Boebert drove to one of O’Rourke’s events in Aurora and shouted, “I’m here to say, ‘Hell no, you’re not.’”
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