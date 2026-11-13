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‘Give me a break’: Negotiations for apartments behind Dairy Queen heat up
By Eunki Seonwoo,10 days ago
Frustration boiled over in a discussion about apartments proposed behind Dairy Queen after an Edgartown official accused the developers of not providing information needed to finalize an agreement that could mean the project’s approval. The Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) continued its review of a project called Housing Behind the...
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