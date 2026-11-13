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Exclusive: Inside Manchester United’s Managerial Shift, Bruno’s Contract Situation and January Plans
10 days ago
Manchester United agreed a deal with the US Soccer federation on Tuesday for Argentine Mauricio Pochettino to succeed Michael Carrick as boss at Old Trafford. The move to bring Pochettino to Manchester United tells us an awful lot about who still holds the power at Old Trafford. Sources say that INEOS preferred Eddie Howe, with Jason Wilcox a very keen admirer of the former Newcastle boss, but the Glazers had other ideas. They wanted Pochettino. He was their man. And when you start looking at the financial connections behind the deal, things become even more interesting.