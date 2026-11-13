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ICE, U.S. Forest Service Nab 14 Illegal Migrants in Michigan Fishing Violations Sweep
By Warner Todd Huston,10 days ago
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the U.S. Forest Service announced the arrests of 14 illegal migrants during Operation Fresh Catch conducted in northern Michigan in October. The sweep took place in the Cadillac and Manistee areas of Michigan on October 10, according to an ICE press release. “ERO will...
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