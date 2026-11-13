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John Cena Explains Why He Dropped Wearing Suits For WWE TV Appearances
By Jeremy Thomas,10 days ago
John Cena recently explained why he dropped wearing suits and returned to clothing more akin to his familiar ring gear for his recent WWE TV appearances. The retired WWE star has appeared on WWE Raw and WWE NXT in the past couple of weeks promoting the John Cena Classic, and he went back to T-Shirts and shorts for the appearances instead of the suit he wore at WWE Backlash when he first announced the event.