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VIDEOS: Police Warn Teens of Dangerous Consequences of Social Media’s ‘Door Kick Challenge’
By Lowell Cauffiel,11 days ago
Police in Southern California are warning young people not to take part in a viral social media prank that involves kicking in residential doors and then fleeing on foot. A more dangerous version of what police called the “ding-dong ditch” antic is currently proliferating in the residential areas of the Orange County suburb of Irvine, and is also taking place in communities across the United States, police told news outlets.
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