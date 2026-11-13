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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop that blocked takeoffs for hours
By Richard Lawler,11 days ago
Is a senior editor following news across tech, culture, policy, and entertainment. He joined The Verge in 2021 after several years covering news at Engadget. Takeoffs from airports throughout the US largely stopped on Friday after the FAA issued a national ground stop at 3:44PM ET “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”