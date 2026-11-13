undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Missing McHenry County teenager found safe in Wahpeton
By Staff,11 days ago
WAHPETON, N.D. — Officers with the Wahpeton Police Department found a missing 16-year-old girl safe on Nov. 13, 2026, after executing a search warrant at a home in Wahpeton. Local police were assisting the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in an investigation regarding the teenager, who had been reported missing from McHenry County, North Dakota, since Nov. 1, 2026.
21