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SEC proposes overhaul of executive compensation disclosures
By Bryan Strickland,10 days ago
The SEC on Friday proposed significant amendments to its executive compensation disclosure requirements. “These amendments reflect a comprehensive reform of [Regulation S-K] Item 402 that, together with other previously proposed actions, are central tenets of my agenda and focus on transforming the SEC’s public company disclosure regime to one rooted in materiality,” SEC chair Paul Atkins said in a news release. “With the benefit of input from more than 80 comment letters received from investors, companies, and advisers in connection with the SEC’s roundtable on executive compensation in July 2025, today’s proposal aims to elicit more informative disclosure rooted in materiality.”